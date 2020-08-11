Delhi Confidential: Minister’s Pen Pal

Jairam Ramesh. (File)

The war of letters continues between former Environment minister Jairam Ramesh and the incumbent, Prakash Javadekar. Ramesh has dashed off a third “detailed reply” to Javadekar’s “detailed letter”, which the minister had sent to the Congress Rajya Sabha member on July 27 on the environmental impact assessment (EIA) notification, prompting Ramesh to tweet that it “looks like we are becoming pen pals”. Ramesh sent his first letter to Javadekar on July 25, “strongly objecting” to the EIA notification. He followed it up with a second letter detailing his reasons. In response, Javadekar called Ramesh’s concerns “misleading” and a “misrepresentation”. In a ministry event to mark the Elephant Day on Monday, Javadekar took a dig at Ramesh, naming him and saying that he is always ready to begin an andolan with little else to do. Ramesh’s letter today, as another detailed response, accuses Javadekar of “misrepresenting the implications and impacts of the notification”.

Ayurveda In The House

Even as Parliament prepares to convene for Monsoon Session in the middle of the pandemic, MPs have been clamouring for healthy options in Parliament canteen. In line with such requests, the canteen for MPs, managed by the Railways, will now serve ‘kadha’, or the Ayush ministry-recommended concoction of various herbs and spices that is supposed to boost immunity. Each glass is available for Rs 11.

Real Virtual Training

To keep up with virtual courts, legal services authorities across states are ramping up training of lawyers. From e-filing to making online appearances, training sessions have also moved to virtual platforms. Between April and June, state legal aid societies have held more than 15,000 webinars for empaneled legal aid lawyers to improve functioning of courts during the pandemic.

