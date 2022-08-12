Delhi Confidential: Opposition Skips Ceremony

Updated: August 12, 2022 3:26:34 am
THE swearing-in ceremony of Jagdeep Dhankhar as Vice-President was virtually an all-government affair. Almost all of the Opposition leaders gave it a skip. While Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge was down with Covid, the Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was in Baharampur, his constituency. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is said to be unwell again. Sources said floor leaders of bigger parties of both the Houses too were invited but they stayed away.
Masks, Please
RISE IN Covid-19 cases in the national capital has meant a return to masks in the Supreme Court as well. On Thursday, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana reminded lawyers who had assembled in his court to argue their cases to wear masks. “Please wear a mask. The majority of our staff and colleagues are getting it. Judges are also getting,” said the CJI. Many judges and staffers of the court had in the recent past been diagnosed with the virus, some of them having repeat infections.
Win-Win Plan
Subscriber Only Stories
THE CONGRESS on Thursday announced that it would hold a mega rally at Ramlila Maidan on August 28 on the issue of price rise and unemployment. While the party’s decision to hit the streets has enthused many leaders, some of them are apprehensive about the spike in Covid cases in Delhi. With the national capital seeing a sharp rise in the number of daily Covid-19 cases, they wonder whether the administration would allow a big rally. Others believe denial of permission, if that happens, can also be exploited politically.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'
Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
PB Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish KumarPremium
A Dhaka Hindu and a Kolkata Muslim recount what Independence meant to themPremium
Sajjid Chinoy: 'Rupee is a better-performing currency against dollar on a trade-weighted basis'Premium
My India, my Pakistan
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
Latest News
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his post-poll vaults
Delhi Confidential: Opposition Skips Ceremony
Speaker apologises after security staff assault truck driver
Meeting with BJP leader: Ayali calls Valtoha’s bluff
SAD claims its acting district chiefs have full faith in Badal’s leadership
Uttarakhand plans to make abandoned bridges tourist attractions
The rise and fall of the Kakas — and Akali Dal
Senior citizen concession: Loss to Railways lowest in lower classes
Sexual harassment case: SC calls on courts to treat victims sensitively
Post-matric scholarship: ‘Act against institutes withholding degrees of SC students’
Punjab Speaker’s security men thrash truck driver; he says sorry, seeks probe
Couple stabs 4 of their family to death, woman held: Police