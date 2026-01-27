Delhi Confidential: Republic Day Appearance

Months after his exit as Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman in July last year, Jagdeep Dhankhar made his presence felt at Kartavya Path on Monday, attending the Republic Day Parade alongside Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Dhankhar has maintained a stoic silence and remained reclusive following his sudden resignation in the middle of Parliament session last year, citing health issues.

Row over Row, Missing Patka

Identified with “youthful energy” that can brave harsh north Indian winter even in a T-shirt, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi turned up in a traditional kurta-pajama at President Droupadi Murmu’s At Home function. Congress sources said it was more in keeping with the nature and mood of the occasion. Gandhi, however, had to face attacks from the BJP with party leader Amit Malviya trolling him for not wearing traditional northeastern ‘patka’ given to all guests. The Congress too attacked the government for making Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge sit two rows behind Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the Republic Day parade.