Delhi confidential: Smells Like Team Spirit

With the lockdown easing up and the BJP headquarters becoming more active, speculation has begun over the new team under party chief J P Nadda. Although Nadda took over as the party president in January, he has not yet got his team in place. With elections due in Bihar later this year; and by-elections in Madhya Pradesh to determine the future of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, one argument is that the party revamp would happen only after a Cabinet expansion. But many leaders say the party has to be in vigorous form for the polls. While not many expect drastic changes, there will definitely be some elevations and fresh faces in Nadda’s team, it seems.

Making A Point

A day before the Opposition meeting, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury had put out the demands he was going to raise at the meeting. And of the eight points he had made, six appeared almost verbatim in the joint statement issued by the parties. One Opposition leader said the statement was drafted by Yechury himself but was read out by a Congress leader at the meeting so that the Trinamool Congress was not upset. It is said Ghulam Nabi Azad suggested that fellow Congress leader Randeep Surjewala should read out the draft. Now the parties plan to set up a five-member committee to chalk out protest actions. One gets to hear that representatives of the Congress, DMK, Left, NCP and RJD may be among its members.

Safety First

While no employee of the Election Commission has yet been tested positive for coronavirus, the Commission isn’t taking any chances and has set up a task force of officers to deal with any case of infection among employees or their family members. This committee is expected to liaison with hospitals if a case is reported and assist the employee or family members in hospitalisation, if needed.

