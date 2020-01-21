Delhi Confidential: Stepping Back

Home Minister Amit Shah Home Minister Amit Shah

The change of BJP president on Monday afternoon was immediately reflected in the sitting arrangements at the party headquarters in the evening. Under the “working president” arrangement, made last summer, Amit Shah and J P Nadda used to sit at the head of the table with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at crucial meetings. But with Nadda’s election as BJP president, the sitting arrangement was changed for a meeting of BJP chief ministers in the evening. Nadda and Modi sat the head of the table, while Amit Shah sat with his predecessors Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari.

Intensifying Campaign

As the protest against the new citizenship law refuses to die down, the ruling BJP decided to intensify its campaign in favour of the law. Chief ministers of different BJP-governed states, who came to the national capital on the occasion of the election of the new party president, have been asked to do “carpet-bombing with more information and facts” to allay fears “created by the Opposition’s campaign”. As part of the strategy, chief ministers and deputy CMs will address more rallies and press conferences on the issue — they may even have to go outside their states on this mission. With the government making it clear that there is no rethinking on the move, the senior leaders will have to be more active now.

Sighting Signs

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) recently wrote to the government requesting exemption from implementing reservation in faculty posts. Although the letter was written on behalf of all IIMs, interestingly, not all directors have signed against the name of their institute. Among those who have signed are directors of IIM-Ahmedabad, IIM-Ahmedabad and IIM-Bangalore.

