Delhi confidential: Expansion Buzz

BJP PRESIDENT J P Nadda’s reshuffle of the party organisation has revived the buzz over a possible Cabinet expansion, which has been on the cards for some time. There have been vacancies in the Cabinet after the death of ministers Ram Vilas Paswan and Suresh Angadi and the exit of allies Shiv Sena and SAD. The buzz among the aspirants is that the expansion will happen after Makar Sankranti. With the current fortnight being considered inauspicious for any new beginning, they say the expansion is expected to take place after January 15.

In Solidarity

DESPITE REQUESTS from party leaders to avoid making public statements on the farmers’ protests, senior BJP leader and former Union minister Birender Singh on Sunday again praised the farmers who are protesting at the borders of Delhi against the farm laws. Taking to social media, Singh expressed hope that the farmers’ demands will be addressed as soon as possible. This is the second time in a week that Singh, who last week participated in a dharna in solidarity with the farmers in Rohtak, has praised the farmers movement. His latest remarks come ahead of the crucial round of talks between the government and farm unions on Monday.

The Aspirants

THE EDUCATION Ministry’s search for the next head of the Haryana Central University (HCU) is in its last leg. Interviews with shortlisted candidates are learned to have taken place and the selection panel has finalised a few names for the post. Grapevine has it that Vinay Pathak, incumbent Vice-Chancellor of Uttar Pradesh Technical University, and IGNOU professor Shambhu Nath Singh are among the frontrunners. R C Kuhad, whose term as HCU V-C ended in April, is also in the running for a second term.