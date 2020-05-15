Delhi Confidential: Talking Points

BJP party president J P Nadda BJP party president J P Nadda

In a meeting of BJP general secretaries with party president J P Nadda Thursday, the topic of discussion was how party cadres could help migrant workers struggling to reach homes. Union Ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, attended the meeting. Some of them were at the party headquarters and others joined online. The party decided to ask its workers to distribute food and water and footwear among the migrants. It also decided to ask cadres to ensure proper living conditions at quarantine centres. Some leaders said there should be recreation facilities and skill development activities at the centres. Another point discussed was how to celebrate the first anniversary of BJP’s return to power.

Quarantined

A Supreme Court judge moved into self-quarantine with family members after the cook at the judge’s official residence tested positive Thursday. Sources said the cook was on leave and may have been infected during the break. Earlier, an official of the Supreme Court registry tested positive and 36 security personnel on duty at the court were sent to quarantine.

Alma Mater’s Award

National Health Authority CEO Dr Indu Bhushan has been selected by the Johns Hopkins Alumni Association for the Global Achievement Award. The award recognises exceptional contributions of alumni who have great professional or humanitarian achievements. Bhushan, a 1993-batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre who later quit the service, also holds a Doctorate in Health Economics and a Master of Health Sciences from Johns Hopkins University.

