Delhi confidential: The Recall

BJP PRESIDENT J P Nadda turned emotional when he saw visuals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the Rs 1,011-crore AIIMS and the hi-tech lab of the Indian Council of Medical Research-Regional Medical Research Centre in Gorakhpur on Tuesday. According to sources, Nadda recalled that as health minister, he had visited Gorakhpur following the outbreak of the deadly Japanese Encephalitis disease. As health minister, it was he who had initiated both these projects, which BJP leaders say would contribute to development of eastern Uttar Pradesh. “It feels so good to see the efforts you initiated have fructified,” he is learnt to have said. Nadda also recalled that he was there for the foundation stone laying ceremony with then cabinet colleague and late BJP leader Ananth Kumar.

House Strategy

AT A meeting of Trinamool Congress’s parliamentary party on Tuesday, the MPs were directed to make full use of the House proceedings to raise issues of public importance, while carrying on the dharna against the issue of suspension of its Rajya Sabha MPs. A decision was also taken to write to President Ram Nath Kovind, raising the Nagaland killing. It is learnt towards the end of the meeting, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee enquired about the MPs who did not show up. Sources said apart from dissident MPs Sisir Adhikari and his son Dibyendu Adhikari, actor-MPs Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan skipped the meeting without prior notice. The party’s other star MP — Dev Adhikari — attended the meeting though.

New Assignment

SUNIL ARORA, former Chief Election Commissioner of India, has been invited to join the Board of Advisers for International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA), an intergovernmental organisation headquartered in Stockholm that aims to support sustainable democracy worldwide. International IDEA is also an official United Nations Observer. The agency currently has 34 member countries, with India being one of its founding members. An IAS officer of 1980 batch, Arora was the 23rd Chief Election Commissioner of India from December 2018 to April 2021. He oversaw the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and 24 state Assembly elections.