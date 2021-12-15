Delhi confidential: Mark Of Respect

At the end of a two-day event marking the 50th anniversary of India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met several war veterans, and families of some of the recipients of gallantry medals from the war. One of them was Dhanno Devi, wife of Colonel Hoshiar Singh, who was decorated with Param Vir Chakra for displaying exemplary courage during the war. The Defence Minister touched her feet as a gesture of respect. Family members of other veterans along with 30 Mukti Joddhas from Bangladesh were also present at the event.

The minister paid rich tributes to the armed forces personnel, who, he said, “ensured the victory in 1971 war by making supreme sacrifice while displaying devotion to duty”.

Raining Notices

A DAY after a Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP gave a notice for moving a breach of privilege motion against nominated MP and former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi for his remarks in a recent television interview, many other Rajya Sabha MPs on Tuesday gave similar notices. Three Congress MPs – Amee Yagnik, Neeraj Dangi and Shaktisinh Gohil – gave notices apart from CPI(M)’s John Brittas. Sources said the DMK will also give a notice for raising privilege against the former CJI.

Keeping In Touch

DURING THE discussion on supplementary demands for grants on Tuesday, members of opposition parties raised concerns over implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Former IAS officer and BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, who earlier served as joint secretary handling MGNREGS, requested the opposition members to understand the way the budget for MGNREGA is formulated. Incidentally, it appears like she is still in touch with her former colleagues at the department. “Today in the morning, I talked to the officials of the Department of Rural Development because I knew these things would come up today and questions would be raised and doubts would be placed on the floor of the House regarding MGNREGS,” she said.