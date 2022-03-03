Delhi Confidential: Airport Reception

UNDER FIRE over the issue of students stranded in Ukraine, the government has asked ministers to receive those returning in the flights under Operation Ganga Mission. Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani was seen hugging the girls and cheering them up. She also called for medical assistance for a student who had suffered a leg injury. Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat went inside the aircraft and interacted with the evacuees, asking them if they needed more assistance. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, another minister assigned to receive the students, used the public announcement system in the aircraft to welcome them. MoS in the PMO Jitendra Singh have roses to those who landed from Ukraine at the IGI Airport in Delhi.

Politics Apart

IN PEAK election season, star campaigners hop from one rally to another, rarely spending much time at one venue. But on Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh did not pay much attention to his schedule after a policewoman, who was on duty at the rally ground in Mirzapur, fainted. The policewoman was taken to a makeshift room prepared for the campaigners to take rest. Immediately after finishing his speech, Singh went to the room and inquired about her health. He gave strict instruction to the officials as well as local party leaders to see to it that she gets proper treatment and reaches home safely.

Biden, For Example

ADDRESSING SCIENTISTS and stakeholders from science agencies at a post-Budget webinar organised by office of Principal Scientific Adviser on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to American President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union speech. “You must have all listened to President Biden’s speech this morning. He talked about being Atmanirbhar, or Make in America. I reiterate that we also need to become Atmanirbhar,” he said, stressing on the need for indigenous manufacture and solutions for different science sectors.