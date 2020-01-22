Delhi Confidential: Menu Matters

Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden

A change in the menu of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) left many Keralites infuriated, as it excluded dishes from the state. But a letter from Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden to Railways Minister Piyush Goyal seems to have reinstated the items. Eden wrote to Goyal on Monday, stating that food items such as appam, egg curry, dosa, steam cake (puttu) as well as snacks such as banana fry, which were excluded from the IRCTC menu, are “very important to Malayalees for breakfast” and is creating trouble for customers. Pointing out that the price of South Indian meals was doubled, Eden wrote, “Malayalees are discriminated in trains and railway refreshment rooms by the food, which is the right of every passenger.” On Tuesday, IRCTC announced that “all food items served earlier will be restored”. It added, “In view of the demand from passengers and representations received, IRCTC has fully authorised its local offices in zones and regions to bring more items as per the local taste and regional preferences within one week as snack meals.”

Transfer Trouble

The CBI has recently ordered transfer of hundreds of officials within the agency after it was found that many officers had been at one station, or with one unit, for years. However, a running feud between CBI cadre officers and IPS superiors has meant that many of those transferred have refused to move. A frustrated brass has now issued orders that all those not moving to their new station will face disciplinary action and asked unit heads to ensure this.

Fit Niti

The NITI Aayog building on Parliament Street will perhaps be the first government building to have a swanky gym soon. With all the required equipment in place, officials are now trying to finalise the design of a signboard and a punchline to be written on it. The gym on the fifth floor of the building, which was renovated last year. It is learnt that the punchline is being created in the spirit of Fit India movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year. The Prime Minister is also the chairman of NITI Aayog.

