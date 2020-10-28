Delhi Confidential: Tribute To The Fallen

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat

As the Army’s top leadership is in Delhi for the biannual Army Commander’s Conference, it brought together an opportunity for all of them to pay tributes to the fallen soldiers of the Army on Infantry Day. For the first time, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General M M Naravane and all Army Commanders and Colonels of the Regiments, who were present in Delhi, laid wreaths together to mark their respect for the infantrymen. October 27 is celebrated as Infantry Day, as it was on this day in 1947 that first Indian soldiers had landed in Kashmir to defend against the attack from Pakistan. Army establishments across the country pay homage to infantry soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty ever since.

Amazing Momo Man

During his interaction with street vendors of Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chanced upon a person who may well be called an ideal beneficiary of government schemes — a momo seller in his constituency, Varanasi. The vendor, who uses vegetables for fillings in his momos, said he has availed of government loan scheme, knows of the benefits of digital payments, and has enrolled for home delivery through an online aggregator. Besides, he said, he also has got himself enrolled in another flagship scheme of the government, and offers a complimentary momo to any customer who wears a mask and maintains physical distance in front of his stall. An impressed Modi said that he, too, would like to taste the momos but his security does not allow such things to go past them.

Distance Encounters

Hyderabad House hosted the first media interaction with physical distancing in the Covid-19 era. After the 2+2 ministerial meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper, all officials came out wearing masks. There were also no customary handshakes between ministers, and only elbow bumps and namastes.

