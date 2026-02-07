Delhi Confidential: Cricket Pitch

On Friday, when the India Under-19 cricket team won the World Cup, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav promised youths of Kannauj that they would be able to watch international cricket matches free of cost. Akhilesh said when his party comes to power in Uttar Pradesh, youths from every Assembly segment of Kannauj parliamentary constituency will be taken to Lucknow whenever there will be an international cricket match. He also promised to build the country’s best sports complex in Tirwa, which comes under the Kannauj parliamentary constituency.

Failed Attempt

Private member’s Bills are the worst hit when it comes to House disruptions and adjournments. Members put in much effort in drafting a Bill but they seldom get a chance to table it irrespective of its significance and relevance. BJP national vice-president Baijayant Jay Panda’s second attempt to introduce India’s first proposed law to restrict social media for children was unsuccessful on Friday when the Lok Sabha got adjourned for the day. Listed for three months, Panda’s private member Bill titled ‘The Safeguarding Healthy Environments for Little Digital Natives (SHIELD) Bill, 2025’ was scheduled to be introduced on Friday. The Bill envisages parental consent for children under 13 for using social media.