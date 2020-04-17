Delhi Confidential: Special Request

Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabudhe Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabudhe

BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has approached the Home Ministry with a special request for his native state. Sahasrabuddhe, who belongs to Thane in Maharashtra, wanted the ministry to relax restrictions for salt farms and plants in the coastal areas. This is the peak season for salt manufacturing and all plants are closed due to the lockdown. Sahasrabuddhe has pointed out that it’s not a manpower intensive industry and workers would not have to get together for manufacturing salt. So, this industry should be included in the sectors that have got relaxation, he has said.

All Clear

Andaman and Nicobar islands can boast of being the first region in the country where all those reported to be COVID-19 positive have recovered. While the number of people infected on the islands was small—11—the population there is also less when compared to the mainland. And community transmission there would have been deadly, especially because five of India’s ‘protected tribes’ on the verge of extinction live on the islands.

Plugging Leaks

As government business is being conducted through video conferencing amid the lockdown, an important ministry started holding video conferences every day at various levels as a daily stock-taking exercise. However, they soon realised that matters discussed in the conferences had started leaking routinely to those who were not supposed to be privy to the discussions. In fact, this problem was discussed in one of the video conferences— and even that got leaked. Annoyed by the regular leaks, the minister is learnt to have put an end to the daily video conferences, even though officers said need-based video conferences may take place.

