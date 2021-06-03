Delhi Confidential: Taking Stock

With the pandemic situation improving, the BJP is all set to return to its active mode. Party president J P Nadda is expected to hold a review of BJP’s functioning and activities with senior leaders this week. Unlike video conferences he has held with office-bearers during the pandemic, all BJP general secretaries and states in-charge are expected to come to the party headquarters for a two-day stock-taking meeting. The criticism against the government and the party during the second wave of Covid-19 makes it a significant meeting.

Recuperating Now

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal was admitted to AIIMS on Tuesday for post-Covid complications. Pokhriyal had on April 21 tweeted that he had tested positive. While he recovered at home, he is said to have joined work immediately after recovery, which doctors now say may have contributed to him falling ill again. On Monday night, he is learnt to have complained of breathing difficulty and a dip in oxygen levels. Pokhriyal is now said to be stable and is expected to be discharged soon.

Rights Member

Former Intelligence Bureau director Rajiv Jain has been appointed as a member of the National Human Rights Commission. Jain headed India’s top internal security intelligence agency before incumbent Arvind Kumar took charge in 2018. His appointment comes a day after former SC judge Arun Mishra was appointed NHRC chairperson.