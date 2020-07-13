Delhi Confidential: Virtual Shift

J P Nadda J P Nadda

The lockdown period forced the BJP leadership to adapt to digital platforms to address its leaders and workers across the country. The party now seems to be extremely comfortable with virtual interactions. BJP president J P Nadda has been addressing office-bearers every third day on video conferences. He has addressed state presidents, MLAs and MPs on virtual platforms. According to party leaders, they can connect to 60 lakh people through video conferences which would be quite a task otherwise. They say such meetings are more focused, the communication easier and people more concentrated. So, the party will have more digital platforms for interactions in the future too.

Seeking Exemption

The MHA guidelines on Unlock 2 have clearly stated that schools, universities and educational institutions cannot open till July 31. But one Union Territory feels it should be exempted. Lakshadweep has written to the HRD Ministry, seeking permission to open its schools since it hasn’t reported any Covid-19 infection till date. Lakshadweep is the only region in India to remain Covid-free. The HRD Ministry has referred the request to MHA and hasn’t heard from them yet.

Testing Times

With nearly 40 Covid-19 cases being reported from Rail Bhawan, it has been decided to get all its officials tested. Officials have been asked to get themselves tested for free at a Covid camp organised on Thursday and Friday and to be organised on Monday as well. Officials are of the view that instead of coming to work with fear every day, it would be better to get everyone tested so that all those found positive could be isolated and a mega quarantine list drawn up for a safe work environment.

