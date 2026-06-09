Delhi Confidential: Communication Loss On All Fronts

MANY LEADERS who were attending the INDIA bloc meeting on Monday struggled due to weak mobile network at the Constitution Club of India. Some of them were seen moving in and out of the club to imp­rove mobile connectivity. TMC MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Dola Sen seemed the most hassled as they were surrounded by journalists every time they came out to make or receive a phone call. The reason the journalists were rushing to the two TMC MPs was to get a comment on the ongoing crisis in the party — in Delhi and Bengal.

When Allies Turn Foes

The ongoing tension between the Left parties and the Congress was visible at the INDIA bloc meeting in the Capital on Monday. CPI(M) MP John Brittas took on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, questioning his remarks against the Left parties during the Kerala Assembly poll campaign and reminded him that his party had backed him and other Congress leaders when they were harassed over the National Herald case. He was also critical of the Congress’s decision to break its alliance with the DMK in Tamil Nadu in haste. Things took an amusing turn when CPI’s D Raja joined Brittas to question Gandhi’s ‘Left is no longer Left’ comment. When Gandhi said it was because the LDF government allowed the Adani Group to do business in Kerala — referring to the Vizhinjam port project — Brittas shot back saying it was the Congress-led UDF government that had entered into an agreement with the business group.

Promise only on Paper

THE SOCIAL media was abuzz over the weekend as an event poster announced that Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and CJI Surya Kant would inaugurate a badminton tournament between judges and lawyers from India in London on Sunday. However, as it turned out, Meghwal was in India, while highly placed sources said the CJI was neither invited nor participated in the event.