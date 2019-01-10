Delhi Confidential: In Defence

AMID REPORTS that the CBI could probe his alleged role in an illegal mining case, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has tweeted a photograph of himself, with his wife and children, watching the related news on a television channel. Tweeting that the world knows why his name is being dragged in, he has alleged “mala fide intention”.

Reaching Out

CONGRESS PRESIDENT Rahul Gandhi has once again turned to online platform Shakti to look for Ajay Maken’s successor as the Delhi Congress chief. He has sent a personalised audio message to party workers in Delhi asking them to spell out their choice. The idea is to cut through the cacophony and find out who is actually popular and best suited for the job. Party leaders say there are about 50,000 workers in Delhi who are registered on the Shakti platform. The online platform was earlier used to know the mind of workers on who should be the chief ministers in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Web Wonder Women

IN THE age of hashtag activism, it comes as little surprise that the Ministry of Women and Child Development has instituted a new award for women “doing amazing work on Twitter”. WCD Minister Maneka Gandhi has announced the ‘Web Wonder Women Award’ in partnership with Twitter for women working on bringing social change through social media. The shortlisted entries of nominees will be put up on Twitter for public voting.

No Time For Awards

NOTWITHSTANDING THE controversy during the National Film Awards this year, Rashtrapati Bhavan, under Ram Nath Kovind, hasn’t changed its stand on cutting down the time spent by the President on conferring awards. The latest set of awards to be affected are the Presidential awards for scholars of classical languages. On Rashtrapati Bhavan’s insistence, the HRD ministry is set to amend its notification to ensure that the President is no longer under any obligation to present these awards, which can be presented by an eminent person nominated by the minister instead.