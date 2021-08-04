Delhi confidential: Indirect Entry

While the Opposition is still exploring ways to get the Pegasus spyware issue into parliamentary records, a Left MP’s speech on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, in which he tried to bring in the issue, triggered angry protests from Treasury benches in the Rajya Sabha. Participating in the debate, CPI(M) MP John Brittas said the government has destroyed the economy and is now destroying the country’s polity and democratic process through Pegasus. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman her party colleagues objected to this and Bhubaneswar Kalita, who was in the Chair, told Brittas not to digress from the topic. Although not allowed to continue his reference, Brittas appeared happy as he succeeded in putting the issue on record in the Upper House.

Point Of Origin

AT CONGRESS leader Rahul Gandhi’s breakfast meeting with other Opposition leaders, there appeared to be some disagreement on how it all began. TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee said efforts to bring in the parties against the BJP began in Bengal but Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut disagreed. He said the beginning was in Maharashtra, to which Banerjee did not agree. Interestingly, Gandhi termed the breakfast meeting as a new beginning.

Camera, Action

DURING LIVE proceedings of the Upper House, one can only hear sloganeering as Rajya Sabha TV almost never shows the protesting MPs. Ever since the opposition MPs realised this, they have been trying to trick the cameraperson. On Tuesday, they tried to enter the frame whenever the camera focused on a member who rose to discuss the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Bill. This set off a cat and mouse chase of sorts. Some opposition MPs would stand close to the member discussing the Bill and wave placards. And whenever a placard entered the frame, the camera would switch to the top shot of the House.