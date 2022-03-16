Delhi Confidential: House Rule

THE OPPOSITION on Tuesday gave a thumbs up to Speaker Om Birla in Lok Sabha when he ruled that one minister should give replies to all supplementary questions related to a particular starred question. Although Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti was answering a question on PMAY-G, Cabinet Minister Giriraj Singh got up to reply to a supplementary question. TMC MP Saugata Roy took objection to this and questioned why the ministers were taking turns in replying. Speaker Birla then gave a ruling that if the Cabinet Minister begins replying to a particular question, he would have to address all the questions related to that particular starred question. If the Minister of State is addressing it, she or he has to give replies to all the questions related to it. When the Speaker asked Niranjan Jyoti to answer the question, Singh appeared upset. The Opposition welcomed the Speaker’s ruling by thumping the desk.

Political Point

WITH Question Hour in Lok Sabha increasingly becoming a window to score political points, DMK’s Senthikumar while asking a question on Prime Minister Awaz Yojana wanted the minister to translate the scheme name in English for him as he said he himself did not know its meaning. He then took a swipe at the BJP ministers, saying it has been a “blessing in disguise” because people in his Tamil Nadu constituency would not understand so the BJP government would not get any credit for it. Union Minister of State Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti hit back, saying if he could understand Ïndira Awaz Yojana – the housing scheme under the UPA government – he would be able to understand what Prime Minister Awas Yojana is. “At least it is not in an individual’s name, it is in the name of the Prime Minister,” she said, amidst laughter from the BJP MPs.

Lot In A Name

DURING THE Rajya Sabha proceedings on Tuesday, a faux pas made by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh made the Upper House erupt in laughter. The Deputy Chairman accidentally referred to TMC MP Sushmita Dev as “Sushmita Sen”, a Bollywood actor. He immediately apologised as everyone, including Dev, laughed. Taking it in good humour, Dev said, “I personally thank you for the compliment, but I prefer to be addressed as Sushmita Dev.”.