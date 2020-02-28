Delhi Confidential: Filling In

Former Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik. Former Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik.

Home Minister Amit Shah was supposed to be the chief guest at an event on V D Savarkar on Thursday but cancelled his scheduled visit at the last minute due to an urgent meeting at North Block. As the packed auditorium kept waiting, the organisers tried to fill in the gap with a speech by former Union minister and former Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik. Ten minutes into his speech, however, Union minister Nitin Gadkari arrived at the venue. As soon as Naik saw Gadkari, he said, “I guess my job is over now.”

Tweet, Delete, Repeat

As the BJP struggles to rein in its motormouth leaders, party general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh seems to be emerging as the new trigger-happy man on Twitter, only to retreat from his bravado. Two days ago, Santhosh declared on Twitter that “game starts now” after security forces cleared protesters from Jaffrabad in Delhi. But he deleted it soon and posted another tweet without this phrase. On Thursday, even before the MEA reacted to US Democrat Presidential candidate hope Bernie Sanders’s remarks on the Delhi communal violence, Santhosh jumped the gun again. “How much ever neutral we wish to be you compel us to play a role in Presidential election. Sorry to say so…But you are compelling us,” he tweeted. Moments later, Santhosh retreated from his threat to meddle into the US Presidential elections and deleted the post.

Set For Session

Joint Secretaries in the Ministry of Health have been instructed to travel to states to see the level of preparedness for coronavirus. But with Parliament session due to start from Monday, Health Secretary Preeti Sudan has told them to travel over the weekend so that they are back in time for the session. Only Joint Secretaries dealing with finance, who are normally not directly connected to Parliament matters, will travel next Tuesday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App.