Delhi Confidential:Language Matters

The Hindi Advisory Committee decided to look beyond Delhi and met outside the national capital for the first time on Thursday. Speaking at the meeting in Hyderabad, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu hoped that such events outside Delhi would help promote Hindi, even as he made it clear that no language should be thrust on people and there should be constant dialogue between various Indian languages for linguistic, cultural and emotional unity. He cited Mahatma Gandhi as an example — he recalled Gandhi setting up Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha in Madras in 1918 and inspired by it, Hindi Prachar Sabha was established in Hyderabad in 1935. Naidu made it clear that it is good to know as many languages as possible. Besides Naidu, six Rajya Sabha members, secretary general and other members of the committee attended the meeting that reviewed the use of Hindi in Rajya Sabha secretariat.

Name Game

With Bihar politics heavily influenced by backward castes, a section of the state BJP unit is very keen on expanding its clout by sending an OBC/Dalit to the Upper House. The current BJP MPs from Bihar in Rajya Sabha are Gopal Singh Narayan, R K Sinha, C P Thakur — all from upper caste communities. However, on Thursday, when the party announced nominees for the by-election, for which the party has managed to make its ally JD(U) agree to support its candidate, those hopes were shattered. The BJP nominated Satish Dubey. In Uttar Pradesh, too, the BJP nominated another Brahmin leader, Sudhanshu Trivedi — who has been a regular face on visual media defending the Central government’s policies and the party — for the seat vacated by late Arun Jaitley.

Job Equation

Politicians love to be chief guests at public events. But a brochure of the Ministry of Skill Development appeared to have scared some MPs. At a recent meeting of a parliamentary standing committee, the ministry, while showcasing its achievements, distributed a brochure that contained photographs of MPs inaugurating Rojgar Melas in their constituencies. An MP found that most of these former MPs were not in the current Lok Sabha — they were either denied tickets by their parties or they lost the election. The amused MP quipped that if you are organising Rojgar Melas where 90 per cent youths do not get jobs, then you lose your own.