Delhi Confidential: Crucial Role

FOR THE national BJP leadership, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been the point person for the party’s affairs in the Northeast so far. But now with the rebel group of Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde moving from Gujarat to Assam, Sarma has become the centre of attention for a different reason. On Wednesday, he seemed to take a cue from Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s assertion that his MLAs were in Assam to visit its wildlife sanctuary. When asked by reporters about the Sena MLAs in his state, Sarma said: “Why should there be reason for any controversy regarding their visit? We welcome all tourists to visit Assam now as we need funds to deal with floods.”

Discordant Note

ON A day the Congress was battling to keep the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in alive, the party’s Uttar Pradesh leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam created a flutter by demanding the resignation of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. “Respecting the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray should quit as CM without any delay to protect the Maratha pride,” Krishnam tweeted. Congress general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh swung into action to contain the damage by distancing the party from the tweet. “Neither is this the Congress’s view, nor is Acharya Pramod Krishnam the party’s official spokesperson,” Ramesh tweeted.

Making A Point

DURING HIS tour of Sikkim and North Bengal, and his inspection of the Bengal Safari North Bengal Wild Animals Park on Wednesday, Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Choubey adopted a one-year-old tiger under the park’s Adoption Program. The minister paid Rs 2 lakh for the maintenance of the tiger for the period of one year. He said he adopted the tiger in remembrance of the victims of the Kedarnath tragedy, stressing the balance between wildlife protection and nature conservation. Incidentally, amid the ongoing protests against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme, the minister decided to christen the tiger Agniveer, after the candidates who will be recruited under the new scheme.