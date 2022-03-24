Delhi Confidential: Making A Point

HEMA MALINI Wednesday raised the issue of artists from her Mathura constituency in Parliament, trying to wear it on her sleeve – literally. The actor-MP asked the government if it had any plan to encourage Sanjhi artists from the Mathura-Vrindavan area. Pointing out that artists from other parts of the country like the Madhubani artists from Bihar and Warli painting artists from Maharashtra are promoted through textile products, the Mathura MP wanted Sanjhi art on textile as well. After raising the issue in House, she met Union minister Smriti Irani, and wished her on her birthday. She appealed to Irani to extend support to artists from Braj region to get their art on the textile products. Hema Malini, who came in a sari with Madhubani art on it, said she wore that particular sari to explain her demand more effectively.

Twin Trouble WHEN SOMEONE told Union Minister S P Singh Baghel that he looked like a don on Wednesday, he shared an interesting story with a few fellow MPs at Parliament gate. According to Baghel, when Telugu actor-turned-politician Chiranjeevi was an MP, many had told both about the similarities in their appearance. One day, Chiranjeevi asked Baghel to accompany him to another MP’s residence for dinner but on the condition that he should keep his mouth shut. Once there, Chiranjeevi introduced Baghel to the host as his twin who had come from abroad. Baghel claimed the host MP believed him as long as he remained silent. Later, when Chiranjeevi protested demanding a separate state, Baghel was flooded with questions in his home state Uttar Pradesh on why he wanted Andhra Pradesh to be bifurcated.