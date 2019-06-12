Delhi Confidential: Healthy And Green

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, it seems, is attempting to marry his present and former responsibilities. Junk food such as biscuits, samosas and chocolate cake is no longer being served in his meetings. They have been replaced by murmura and roasted chana, based on the principle ‘eat less, eat right’. The former minister for environment and forests has also asked officers to stop using plastic file covers that are found everywhere in government offices.

Myths At Meet

While addressing the ministers and secretaries of water ministries of all states on Tuesday, regarding dry conditions due to delay in rainfall this year, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat made it a point to temper his speech with references to Indian myths and legends. Indra Devta (god of rain), he said, seems likely to oblige Delhi soon, considering the fact that all the states’ water authorities have converged in the capital. He then referred to how, in keeping with Indian tradition, pujas are being performed in some states for good rainfall and how Tansen used to sing Raag Malhar to summon the rains.

Musical Quality

What does music have to do with the newly created Ministry of Jal Shakti? At least its minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, seems to have kept his love for Hindi songs in mind when he chose his private secretary in the new ministry. His secretary, Rajnish D Burman, is from the family of R D Burman, one of the most influential composers of the Indian film industry. The 1999 IRS officer was known to the minister as Burman was with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal during his term as Union minister. Burman, who quips that he did not get the genes of his great grandfather, says that his skill is confined to listening to and enjoying music, but he relishes the goodwill he gets from his surname!