Delhi confidential: Health Tip

WITH PRIME Minister Narendra Modi repeatedly emphasising on the need to focus on sports in his interactions with BJP MPs, party leaders now have a fresh task — of not only picking sports talents, but also making themselves fit. BJP general secretary Arun Singh, who has a hectic schedule being the in-charge of Karnataka and Rajasthan, has decided to act on the Prime Minister’s advice immediately. He has included in his routine a visit to Constitution Club every day to play badminton for an hour. Singh also persuades his fellow party leaders to join him.

The Varanasi Link

IT WAS a trip down memory lane for Hema Malini, who performed a dance drama at the Kashi Film Festival organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting along with Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday. The actress-turned-MP, who started her acting at the age of 16, used to visit Varanasi for similar performances in the early days of her career. After her performance, she shared her experiences in the city. Her performance on Tuesday was based on Shiva-Durga and Mahishasura Mardini. After watching her performance, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said that people used to call Hema Malini “Dream Girl”, but from now she should be known as “Durga”.

Geneva Assignment

SENIOR DIPLOMAT Anupam Ray has been appointed as India’s next permanent representative to the UN Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday. Ray, a 1994-batch IFS officer, is currently serving as a joint secretary in the MEA’s headquarters in Delhi. Ray will succeed Pankaj Sharma, a 1991-batch IFS officer, who has been appointed as India’s next ambassador to Mexico.