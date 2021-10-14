Delhi Confidential: Dial H For Health

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging various ministries to incorporate the health factor into their development programmes, the Health Ministry has already started taking measures to ensure it is implemented properly. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has instructed department officials to start a canteen with health food items in the ministry office.

Back In Buzz

With Assembly elections coming up in several states, and ministers getting involved, the BJP’s old headquarters at 11-Ashoka Road is buzzing with activity again. Party leaders, it is learnt, prefer to meet there since it is closer to offices of the ministers than the current party headquarters on Deendayal Upadhyay Marg. On Wednesday, a high-level meeting to discuss poll preparations was attended by Union ministers Amit Shah and Piyush Goyal, and party general secretary Arun Singh. Party chief J P Nadda was not present.

Report Card Status

Amid speculation over how the Congress Working Committee (CWC) would go on October 16, the release of its agenda has triggered fresh talks within the party. With preparations for the upcoming electoral battles set as the key agenda, a section of party leaders have questioned about the fate of reports submitted by the five-member team on the party’s debacle in the March-April round of state elections. They pointed out that the CWC had made the decision to appoint a committee when it met in May after the defeats. The reports, which apparently include suggestions to rebuild the Congress in Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, and Puducherry, where it faced defeats, have not yet been discussed in the Congress’s top decision-making body. These leaders say many in the party now fear the latest report will face the same fate as that of the A K Antony committee report on 2014 Lok Sabha defeat. That, too, was submitted but was never discussed, nor were the details disclosed.