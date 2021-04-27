Delhi Confidential: Reply Received

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda received a phone call today from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in reply to his letter outlining suggestions to deal with the pandemic. Gowda said Modi assured him that he will take forward his suggestions. Gowda had written the letter on Sunday. Like Gowda, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had also written to Modi, giving five suggestions, but had come under attack from the government, with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan writing an uncharacteristically strong letter to Singh in reply. Congress leaders are wondering whether Modi tried to speak with Singh, who had tested positive for coroinavirus and was admitted to AIIMS the day after he had written to the PM.

Note To The Editor

After The Australian newspaper published a scathing report on how India landed in a coronavirus “crisis of epic proportions” due to “arrogance, hyper-nationalism and bureaucratic incompetence”, the Indian High Commission in Australia sent a note to its editor and urged the newspaper to publish a rejoinder to set the record straight on Covid-19 management in India. The newspaper was also urged to refrain from publishing such “baseless” articles in future. The note mentioned that the article has “strangely rushed to blame” the surge on the “restricted election campaign by the Prime Minister and one religious gathering”. The High Commission’s note was signed by Indian deputy high commissioner P S Karthigeyan.

Taken Down

Twitter on Monday took down a handle impersonating new Chief Justice of India N V Ramana. The action came following a complaint from the Supreme Court Registry, which found that the handle – @NVRamanna — was using the picture of the new CJI and his designation. The handle, which “joined” Twitter in May 2020, had over 5,850 followers by the time it was taken down.