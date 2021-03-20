Delhi confidential: Blood Match

Just like horoscopes are matched before marriage, blood screening reports of bride and groom should also be matched, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in Lok Sabha. Replying to a question on thalassemia and how to prevent hereditary diseases, Vardhan, a doctor, said there should be a societal movement and awareness on “rakt-kundli” of people so that blood types of prospective couples are matched before marriage and they are advised accordingly. This would ensure their children do not become carriers of diseases and it would be the biggest contribution, he said. Manoj Kotak, who had asked the question, seemed content with the reply.

In Protest

During debates in Parliament, members are usually seen requesting the Chair for extra time to finish their speech. This bargain, for a few more minutes, happens very often. Usually MPs either ignore the Chair’s reminders to wind up or convince the Chair to grant more time. On Friday, however, Rajya Sabha MP and Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan did neither. When the Chair asked her to conclude her speech, the actor-turned-legislator unexpectedly cut her speech short in protest. She said her allotted time (of four minutes) was not enough and that the paucity of time was the reason she chose to not speak during the last Parliament session. “I absolutely protest and I will not speak. This is absolutely not correct and not fair,” she said.

Nutrition Gardens

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has started the process of distributing four “nutrition rich plants” to every Anganwadi Centre in India’s 112 aspirational districts. The distribution of these plants are a part of the Ministry’s Poshan Pakhwada celebration which began on March 16 and will continue till March 31. The idea behind the distribution is to get Anganwadi centres to initiate growing their own kitchen gardens to supplement the food provided to beneficiaries of the Poshan Abhiyan scheme. The aspirational districts are some of the most backward districts in the country.