Delhi Confidential: Howzzat For Friends

Harsh Vardhan Shringla

India has been involved in coaching cricketers and officials from Maldives. Coaching sessions for coaches and umpires have already taken place, and coaching of 30-member men’s and women’s teams each will commence soon in Chennai. India is also building a cricket stadium on the island-nation. On a visit to Male, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday expressed hope that an IPL match can be hosted in the country in near future.

Courtesy Call

Union Minister of State (independent charge) for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Patel on Monday met Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. During the meeting, it is learnt, Patel extended an invitation of his daughter’s marriage, scheduled at the end of this month. Incidentally, the meeting of the two strong Madhya Pradesh leaders came a day before the results of crucial Assembly by-elections in their home state on Tuesday.

Going Green

In the Urban Mobility India conference, a lot of emphasis was laid on the need to shift to public transport — and even to non-motorised transport — for personal mobility in urban areas. In fact, the Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said that he uses taxi services for personal commuting instead of taking out his car, and that his son cycles 7 km every day to work.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App.