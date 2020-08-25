Delhi Confidential: Criticism Cornered

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

Faced with some critical reports on Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla’s visit to Bangladesh last week, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka on Monday put out a picture that Shringla had indeed met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during the visit, accompanied by High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Das Ganguly. The High Commission was responding to some criticism, especially one by a former Bangladesh diplomat widely known to be critical of India’s policies.

Re-entry row

Uttarakhand BJP’s decision to re-induct controversial MLA Pranav Singh Champion seems to have triggered a spate of internal strife in the party. The MLA from Khanpur constituency was expelled from the party a year ago after a video showed him dancing with guns. The expulsion, according to some party leaders, was done due to BJP central leaders’ intervention. The re-induction, they claimed, was not done taking the national leadership into confidence. Some party leaders now plan to approach BJP chief J P Nadda with the complaint. So Champion’s re-entry could spark a factional feud in the Uttarakhand unit.

Special Force

Army Chief General M M Naravane conferred the 51 Special Action Group (SAG) of the National Security Guards (NSG) with the Army Chief’s “Unit Appreciation” for its “outstanding achievements in combating terrorism” on Monday, after it had been delayed once due to the standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. Although the 51 SAG draws its entire manpower from the Army, it does not come under the Army since NSG is overseen by the Home Ministry. This is why the Army Chief could not give a Unit Citation to it, and had to hand over the Unit Appreciation. An elite counter-terror force with several gallantry awards, including three Ashok Chakras, the 51 SAG was involved, most prominently, in ‘Operation Black Tornado’ during the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai, in which it killed eight terrorists and freed more than 600 hostages.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App.