Delhi Confidential: Explain No More!

Even party loyalty, it seems, has its limits of endurance. This was evident in Lok Sabha after the nearly six-hour-long discussion on the National Medical Commission Bill. As the Speaker instructed Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to reply to questions of only MPs who were present in the House, and to all 32 MPs who took part in the discussion, each time Vardhan called out an MP’s name, the BJP MPs said in a loud chorus that the MP was not present — even in some cases when the member was very much seated in the House. Towards the end of his long speech, as Harsh Vardhan said, “If members have some more patience and time, I could explain…”, he was cut off mid-sentence by BJP MPs with a resounding “No”.

Still No News

Advertising

Congress general secretary in charge of organisation, K C Venugopal, on Monday convened a meeting of party general secretaries and states in-charge scheduled for Wednesday. The development set off speculation that it could be related to the exercise to find a successor to Rahul Gandhi, who has resigned as the party president. Leaders, however, said the meeting is meant to chalk out programmes the party wants to organise to mark the 75th birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi next month. Party leaders, meanwhile, indicated that a meeting of the Congress Working Committee would be convened soon, and the date would be decided in the next couple of days. Congress leaders said they are considering whether to convene the meeting of the CWC this weekend, or after Parliament session ends on August 7.

Whose Baby?

Who brought in the real estate regulator – the RERA – led to a slight digression during the discussion on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday. BJP’s Bhupendra Yadav credited the NDA government for it, but soon as he finished his speech, Kumari Selja of the Congress said the UPA government had brought the Bill. Yadav responded, “You had started it, but we completed it.” Satyanarayan Jatiya, who was in the Chair, interjected in the light-hearted banter, saying, “Ismein RERA, kya tera kya mera (in RERA, what is yours, what is mine?)”