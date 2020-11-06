Delhi Confidential: Love For Long-Form

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

In an age of 240-character writing and SMS language, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has taken a stroll down memory lane and recalled his love for writing letters. At a recent event to release the special cover of the Department of Posts, to celebrate the golden jubilee of the Department of Science and Technology, Vardhan recalled how he wrote letters to his family during his youth, and awaited their replies keenly. He has those fond memories still preserved — in trunks full of letters.

Winter Heat

In order to take on the seven-party People’s Alliance in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP seems to have got a helping hand from a group of “concerned citizens” comprising retired officials — civil servants, police and armed forces officers, and professionals. In a signed statement, 267 of them said that the leaders of “Gupkar Gang” are making “provocative utterances” and have tried to incite the people of Kashmir “to cause disaffection, leading to disturbance of public order”. They alleged that Lok Sabha MP and NC leader Farooq Abdullah had said that Article 370 would be restored with the help of China but later “staged a somersault to wriggle out of an indefensible position”. According to this group, the “Gupkar Gang” is a “blemished relic of Indian democracy”.

For The Bravehearts

December 16 is an important date in the country’s military history. On this day, in 1971, Indian armed forces achieved victory against Pakistani force with the creation of Bangladesh. Next year will mark the 50th anniversary of this significant event, and December 16, 2021 will be celebrated as Swarnim Vijay Varsh. Several events are being planned to commemorate the occasion starting this December 16, and the Defence Ministry wants to commission a “distinct logo” to “uniquely identify all events connected” to the celebration. The ministry has launched a contest for people to design the logo. It says the logo has to depict participation of all three forces, and should “commemorate achievements of our Forces rather than mocking/maligning our adversary”.

