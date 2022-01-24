Delhi confidential: Seat Issues

WHILE IT is almost certain that Harish Rawat would contest the upcoming Assembly polls from Ramnagar seat in Nainital district, his name was not in the first list of candidates announced by the Congress on Saturday. This has evoked some surprise in party circles. Sources said the former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand himself had asked the party not to announce his name in the first list. He perhaps wanted more time to sort out some issues in the constituency, for which his friend-turned-foe Ranjeet Rawat had staked claim. Ranjeet could now be shifted to the Salt seat.

Nick of Time

A last-minute intervention in correcting a mistake in its Republic Day tableau has helped the Navy save the blushes. An artwork depicting the 1946 Naval uprising was supposed to adorn the tableau. However, there was an oversight in picking the poster, which later turned out to be associated with Russia’s Potemkin mutiny of 1905. The error was noticed only when the model was unveiled last week. The artwork was removed from the final tableau at the nick of time. But by that time its images had made it to a Ministry of Defence press release. Now the tableau only mentions Naval Uprising 1946 where the artwork was placed earlier.

Letters From Netaji

THE INDIAN Embassy in Berlin celebrated Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary with an exhibition of his rare and personal letters to his wife, Emilie Schenkl, in 1930s and 40s. Indian envoy P Harish and Bose’s daughter Anita Bose Pfaff were present at the event. Among the letters included one informing her of Jawaharlal Nehru’s wife Kamla Nehru’s death and Bose’s meetings with leaders in Europe.