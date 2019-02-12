Delhi Confidential: Harish Rawat Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Vadra rally

Congress general secretary and former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat’s presence on the modified chariot with party president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary in charge of eastern UP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the roadshow in Lucknow surprised many in the party. Rawat was on the chariot also when roadshow wound up at the party’s state headquarters. A leader explained that Rawat, in charge of Congress affairs in Assam, was a student of Lucknow University and was an active leader in the party before the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh. Congress general secretary Mukul Wasnik was also present, apparently sent by the party’s central headquarters to coordinate arrangements of the programme.

Advertising

All Off Record

As Rajya Sabha adjourned within minutes on Monday, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu ensured that the voices of an agitated Opposition did not go beyond the walls of the Upper House. As is usual on such occasions, Naidu ordered that nothing would go on record. He added that nothing will go on record without the Chair’s permission in print and electronic media — usually that treatment is meted out to proceedings or words that are expunged.

Quick Surge

While the pressure for constant communication in the digital era made the otherwise media-aloof Mayawati to join Twitter last week, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was quick to start a handle on the day she attended her debut meeting as Congress general secretary. Within a few hours, Priyanka pushed many political friends and foes behind in terms of followers. On Monday evening, after five days of joining the social media platform, Mayawati had 76.9 thousand followers, while the Congress leader got 50 per cent more followers than that of the BSP supremo and was growing exponentially, much to the delight of Congress leaders.