Delhi confidential: No Uncertainty

THAT HARISH Rawat wanted the Congress leadership in Delhi to give an unambiguous signal that the party’s campaign in Uttarakhand will be under his leadership is now known. But one of the many reasons which made him restless was interesting. One gets to hear that a couple of businessmen, who have business interests in Uttarakhand, had met him in Dehradun. They offered him financial support. The same businessmen later met a leader in Delhi. Perhaps they wanted to make sure that they were betting on the right person. The central leader was evasive on whether Rawat will be the chief minister if the party is voted to power. And the word reached Rawat. Needless to say, he got upset. A veteran of many battles, Rawat has now pushed the party to signal that he will lead the party into elections. In other words, he is the face and will hold pole position in the CM race post elections if the party finds itself in a position to form the government.

The Envoy CANADA ON Friday named Cameron MacKay as the next High Commissioner to India. He succeeds Nadir Patel, who left earlier this year. MacKay was Canada’s ambassador to Indonesia and Timor-Leste from 2019 to 2021. He joined the Canadian Foreign Ministry in 1995 and has served as director of regional trade policy from 2008 to 2010, director general for China trade policy from 2012 to 2013, director general of the Trade Negotiations Bureau from 2013 to 2015 and director general of the Trade Sectors Bureau from 2015 to 2017. Most recently in Ottawa, he served as director of operations at the Privy Council Office’s Foreign and Defence Policy Secretariat. Abroad, he served at Canada’s permanent mission in Geneva from 2001 to 2006, as Canada’s ambassador to Costa Rica, Honduras and Nicaragua from 2010 to 2012. Break From Tradition IN A break from tradition, Minister of State PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions Jitendra Singh, after delivering the valedictory address on the conclusion of the Second Capacity Building Program in Field Administration for senior officials of J&K Administrative Service in New Delhi, did not hand out mementos to the officers. The officers had just gone through a two-week training in administration, and usually, like in most government events, mementos are handed out to the participants as well as trainers. But while felicitating the officers, the minister announced that the government will stop the practice of handing out mementos – which is an unnecessary government expenditure. So the 29 officers of J&K Administrative Service from 1999 to 2002 batches, who underwent training, received special mentions from Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances at Friday’s event.