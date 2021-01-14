Delhi Confidential: Bihari, Vihari

AMONG UNION minister Babul Supriyo’s 17 tweets on Monday, was one angry outburst against one Hanuma Bihari, who he charged with “murdering” cricket. Around the time his post went public, a cricketer with a similar sounding name, Hanuma Vihari, was fighting to save a Test in Australia. This was a clue that Supriyo was tuned to Sydney, he meant Vihari, and was angry. “Playing 109 balls to score 7 !That is atrocious to say the least Hanuma Bihari has not only killed any Chance for India to achieve a historic win but has also murdered Cricket.. not keeping win an option, even if remotely, is criminal.” He ended his punditry with a confession. “PS: I know that I know nothing abt cricket.” On a day when the game’s leading lights – from Sachin Tendulkar downwards – were celebrating the greatest-ever draw and the remarkable resistance strung together by Vihari and R Ashwin, Supriyo wasn’t the lone voice of dissent on this Indian cricket’s big day. Congressman and BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla too wasn’t impressed. “Actually the middle order could have performed little better and we would have won the match.” Now Bihari, oops Vihari, has reacted to Supriyo’s tweet. There was no lengthy retort, no laboured taunt. The modest-to-a-fault Andhra youngster’s two-word putdown to Supriyo’s Bihari tweet was: * Hanuma Vihari.

Clearing The Air

FOR THE second time in nearly a month the government has come out and assured that no All India Radio stations are being closed or even downgraded in any state across the country. A month ago, in mid-December, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar had said that none of the AIR stations will be closed, downgraded or converted into relay centres, and had stated that there is a deliberate attempt by somebody to spread rumors and fake news. On Wednesday, the I&B Ministry issued a statement reiterating the same thing. It said that “taking a serious note of the false reporting and fake news claiming closure of AIR stations by various media outlets across India, Prasar Bharati has made it clear that these reports are baseless and factually incorrect”.

Data Pact

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod for the signing of an MoU between the Earth Sciences Ministry and the National Centre for Meteorology in Saudi Arabia for sharing of data, knowledge and operational products for meteorological, seismological and oceanic services. The MoU is the latest in a long list of collaborative efforts that the Indian government has with other countries in the area of science and technology.