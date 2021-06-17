Delhi confidential: The Gujarat Question

WHILE IT is yet to resolve rumblings in its Punjab and Rajasthan units, the Congress is staring at a fresh leadership tussle in Gujarat, where Assembly elections are due in December next year, with top leaders throwing their hats in the ring for the PCC president’s post. Sources said Hardik Patel, working president of the Gujarat Congress, is lobbying hard for the post of PCC president. Former PCC president Bharatsinh Solanki is also said to be keen to make a comeback and so is Arjun Modhwadia, who too was president of the Gujarat Congress in the past. With the AAP making aggressive moves in Gujarat, alarming a section of the state Congress leaders, it is to be seen whether the Congress high command will move in fast to address the leadership question. It has not yet appointed an in-charge for the state after the death of Rajiv Satav.

OFFICIALS OF Department of Consumer Affairs and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) were in for a surprise when they saw several uninvited guests logged in during an online press conference on mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery on Wednesday. Realising that there were many more people in the meeting than the expected number of reporters, the officials muted the mics of all participants, saying that it was being done due to a “technical” problem. Apparently, many jewellers had joined the meeting as they also wanted to hear the news about the hallmarking. BIS DG Pramod Tiwari had to wait for some time to address the briefing. However, the uninvited guests remained present till the end.

MINORITIES AFFAIRS Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi is putting his MPLAD funds to good use. On Wednesday, the minister approved the use of the remaining amount of his MPLAD funds, which amounts to approximately Rs 5 crore, for purchase of oxygen concentrators, ventilators and ambulances. The last installment of MPLAD funds was recently released. Naqvi has written to the Jharkhand government, asking it to identify where the medical equipment will be most required. He has also said that priority should be to use them in Jharkhand’s far-flung rural and tribal areas.