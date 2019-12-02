Delhi confidential: Catching Up

The Indian government had put MoS V K Singh as his minister-in-waiting. The Indian government had put MoS V K Singh as his minister-in-waiting.

Visiting Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa used the opportunity to bond with his old classmates in India. Rajapaksa, who had trained at the prestigious Defence Services Staff College in India, connected with General (retd) V K Singh, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, and several retired officers of the Indian Army. The Sri Lankan President, who had served as Defence Secretary during his brother and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s presidency between 2005 and 2015, said that they reminisced their days together. The Indian government had put MoS V K Singh as his minister-in-waiting.

Wait For Drop

While there are two separate pools of cars to pick and drop MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the separation had never been rigidly implemented. Of late, however, MPs have been left waiting for vehicles on the ground that cars for that particular pool are not immediately available. The office asks which House the MP belongs to and informs the staff about the inability to provide a car till one from the appropriate fleet returns. Needless today, MPs are miffed by the sudden change.

No Press Meet

For the first time in recent history, the Border Security Force (BSF) has done away with its annual ritual of a press conference before celebrating its Raising Day. All paramilitary forces hold an annual press conference ahead of their Raising Day celebrations where they field questions about the force’s activities from the press. The only instance of a force cancelling the annual event earlier has been recorded by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in 2013 ahead of then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s impending China visit. Sources said in the BSF’s case, the development is in keeping with “no media interaction” regime ushered in by new DG V K Johri.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App