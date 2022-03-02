Delhi Confidential: Constituency Concern

AS THE situation of Indian students stuck in Ukraine gets worse, parliamentarians are swinging into action connecting with their distressed constituents. Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday enquired about the well-being of students from his constituency, Begusarai, who are stranded in Ukraine. He had a video call with one of the students and asked her to share contact details of the other students, who are still stranded there. Later, Singh forwarded the information to the Ministry of External Affairs for help.

Gratitude, In Gold

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben stays away from the news but on Tuesday, the centenarian hit the headlines, for a different reason. A South Indian businessman, who chose to remain anonymous, donated 60 kg gold to Kashi Vishwanath Temple. According to BJP sources, the businessman suggested that part of that gold – equivalent to the weight of Heeraben – could be used to beautify the inner wall of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. This, party leaders said, was one way to express devotees’ gratitude to Modi for his contribution to the temple and surroundings. The Prime Minister recently inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor, a Rs 900-crore project for the development of the ancient temple. On Sunday, he visited the temple and offered prayers.

The Reluctance

Although the Centre cleared the appointment of four new judges to the Delhi High Court, including that of former Union law secretary Anoop Mendiratta, those in legal circles are still miffed about several recommendations still pending with the Centre. This disappointment is revealed in lawyers refusing to give consent for judgeship fearing the long wait and uncertainty. In fact, at least three Delhi High Court senior advocates who graduated from National Law School of India University have turned down the offer of elevation as High Court judges.