Delhi confidential: Seat Talks

IN 2016, it was Ghulam Nabi Azad who led the Congress seat-sharing talks with the DMK in Tamil Nadu in the run-up to the Assembly elections. Since then, things have changed much in the Congress. Sources said the party will formally begin seat-sharing talks with the DMK on February 25 and it will be led by former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy (above) and AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala. Both of them, along with AICC in charge of the state Dinesh Gundu Rao, are set to meet top leaders of the DMK amid strain between the two parties in Puducherry where the Congress lost its government on Monday. Congress leaders said the talks would be for arriving at seat-sharing deals both in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Nearing Deadline

THE DELIMITATION Commission set up by the government to redraw the boundaries of Lok Sabha and assembly seats in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland and the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir was tasked to complete its job in a year. The deadline for that expires in the first week of March. However, grapevine has it that the Commission may ask the government for a year’s extension, given that it still has work left on the J&K front. If the government extends the Commission’s deadline, it means that assembly election in J&K may be further delayed.

Dual Purpose

BEGINNING THURSDAY, the Ministry of Home Affairs is organising a two-day seminar on dog training where the issue of using the same dog for both sniffing and attack would be discussed. The theme of the seminar is “Dual Purpose Police k9 in Augmenting the National Security”. As many as 200 delegates from Army, Navy, Air Force, all the CAPFs, state and UT police forces and other law enforcement agencies will attend the seminar.