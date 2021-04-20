Delhi Confidential: Unique Tribute

German ambassador Walter J Lindner has paid his tribute to health workers in a unique style. He posted a video of tired doctors, nurses and paramedics resting in between their shifts, and asking people to adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour. The background soundtrack in the video is that of Teri Mitti. Sung by B Praak and written by Manoj Muntashir, it is a hit patriotic song from the Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra-starrer film Kesari. Lindner also speaks a little Hindi and has been taking lessons from a Hindi tutor.

Days Lost

Just a day after Justice A I S Cheema was appointed officiating chairperson of the National Company Laws Appellate Tribunal, the tribunal decided to advance its three-week summer break from June to this week. Justice Cheema tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday and is said to have advanced vacation to compensate for his loss of working days.

A Little Dated?

On April 1, the Labour Ministry launched the fieldwork for an all-India Survey on Migrant Workers, with what officials on the committee say was the hidden assumption that the country’s migrant crisis was over. The questionnaire asks whether migrant workers went back to work in their destination states, and if they found employment in their home states. With a second wave gripping the country, and a potential new wave of migrants returning home, the Labour Ministry did not acknowledge any changes to the questionnaire. They did, however, say that the survey will go towards areas that have little or no virus, naming the Northeast.