Delhi Confidential: Omitting The PM

Wednesday being the World Ranger Day, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi wanted to thank rangers and forest guards who were on ground to protect tigers. As Gogoi started, Speaker Om Birla suggested that he could also compliment the Prime Minister and the Forest Minister. The MP from Assam, however, chose to congratulate former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his UPA government for launching the Save Tiger project. Speaking on tiger population, BJP’s Ganesh Singh lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives to ensure the tiger survey. He said forest workers had walked almost 5 lakh km and 1 lakh cameras were installed to carry out the tiger census.

Lesson On Education

Advertising

The draft National Education Policy had run into controversy immediately after its release, and the opposition came mainly from the South Indian states. To address this, the HRD Ministry has decided to brief MPs, mainly from these states, for three days this week on the suggestions made in the draft. The government is of the view that the three-language formula controversy and allegations of imposition of Hindi was based on misinterpretation of the document, and that it took all the attention away from the rest of the policy draft. The three-day briefing organised in Parliament is an effort to correct that, the ministry says.

Honour From Japan

Shyam Saran, who retired as the Prime Minister’s special envoy on climate change, was honoured with Decoration of the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star by Japan’s ambassador Kenji Hiramatsu on Tuesday. Saran was remembered for his contribution as Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian embassy in Japan (1986-1989) and then as the Foreign Secretary (2004-2006) towards strengthening bilateral ties. Saran was key to organising the first large-scale Japan-India cultural event – the “India Festival” — in 1988. During his tenure, he also made it possible to welcome Japan’s then PM, Junichiro Koizumi, to India – it was the first visit to India by a Japanese PM in five years. Former External Affairs Minister K Natwar Singh, former Foreign Secretary M K Rasgotra and former minister Mani Shankar Aiyar were among many former diplomats at the reception.