Delhi Confidential: United We Sit

At Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election rally in Dwarka on Tuesday, Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat surprised BJP workers with his friendly gestures. Given charge of party candidates from constituencies in South Delhi, Shekhawat, who oversaw all preparations for Modi’s rally, did not take the seat meant for him on the dais. Instead, he sat with party workers in the audience. He was seen giving instructions and tips to party workers throughout. When Modi began his speech, Shekhawat pointed out important points that they have to take to the voters.

Officer’s Choice

A senior IPS officer with a paramilitary force in J&K was recently repatriated to his cadre. The officer apparently tried to stall his transfer first and did not leave for a good two months after the orders were issued. Once he did, he left some of his household stuff and his dog behind. Later, to get his dog out of the Valley safely, the officer ensured a convoy of six vehicles transported it to Jammu, from where it was taken to his home.

Budgeting Aim

At a consultative meeting of the National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisation, an umbrella organisation of SC, ST and OBC groups, Rajya Sabha MP from the Congress

P L Punia slammed the Budget and said unequal allocation of funds has been made to these groups despite their numbers, and that the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry is the only department to make dedicated allocations for these groups. Punia said despite total funds being spread across 40-odd departments in different ministries, it was not spent for the benefit of the backward classes, nor was there any mechanism in place to monitor them.

