Delhi Confidential: Critically Assessed

Rahul Gandhi

In his 768-page memoir, former US President Barack Obama has said that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has “a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who’d done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject.” The book, ‘A Promised Land’, is set to be released on November 17. The New York Times published a review with excerpts on Friday.

Intense Scrutiny

After hearing the views of various stakeholders, the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill has begun clause by clause reading of the Bill. In other words, the committee is deliberating on each clause, taking into consideration suggestions given by stakeholders and amendments moved by the members. Since the panel has many reputed lawyers as members, including chairperson Meenakshi Lekhi, the deliberations are turning out to be detailed and intense. The lawyers in the panel include the likes of P P Chaudhary, Manish Tewari and Vivek Tankha. In fact, in the last two days, the members have been deliberating on the intention of the Bill and whether its scope should be confined to digitalised data or all forms of data, including those collected and stored manually.

Politics In Science

The India International Science Festival, organised by the Ministry of Science and Technology annually, will be held this year between December 22 and December 25 — not only to mark the birth anniversary of great mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan but also former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This is the first time that the festival will celebrate a former Prime Minister along with a scientist. Science and Technology Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also pointed out the fact that the event will take place for the first time entirely virtually has given CSIR, which is hosting it this year, a larger canvas to conduct it with a record number of international participants.

