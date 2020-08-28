Delhi Confidential: Surprise Speaker

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The participants of a webinar hosted by FICCI along with the Defence Ministry were in for a surprise. The webinar, which was addressed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat apart from senior ministry officials, included an hour-long interactive session with industry representatives. Just as it was about to conclude, there was a slight commotion as Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to join it unexpectedly. Singh apprised him about the details of the event and then Modi delivered the concluding address. Thanking Modi, Singh said that “nobody here expected the Prime Minister would conclude this seminar”.

Marathon Meeting

Parliament’s Standing Committee on Home Affairs, headed by Congress leader Anand Sharma, set a new record on Thursday by meeting for 4 hours and 45 minutes without a break. The committee had met to discuss aspects of the pandemic and how Delhi had handled it. Old-timers of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said it was the longest break-free meeting yet. The committee also set another record — by holding two successive meetings lasting more than four hours. Its previous meeting lasted 4 hours and 12 minutes. The first meeting during the intersession period was 3 hours and 14 minutes long, taking the total meeting time to 12 hours 11 minutes to discuss the pandemic with various stakeholders.

Different Campaign

As US President Donald Trump’s campaign team released video with footage from the Howdy Modi and Namaste Trump events, eyebrows have been raised in Washington and Delhi on using PM Narendra Modi’s visuals during the election campaign in the US. South Block, however, was tightlipped, as an MEA spokesperson said that Delhi does not comment on the ongoing election process in other countries.

