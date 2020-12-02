Delhi Confidential: Invited For Langar

Narendra Singh Tomar

In Tuesday’s meeting with protesting farmers, the ministers were keen to see that some progress was made in their efforts to end the stalemate. After the discussions, which went for more than three hours, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal invited the farmer leaders to join them for a cup of tea. However, the farmer leaders refused and instead invited the ministers to join them at langars organised for farmers camped on Delhi’s borders. The farmers’ leaders said the ministers could be treated with jalebis there, and left the venue without having tea.

Momentous Meeting

December 4 will be a significant day for Chirag Paswan – it will be the first time he attends an all-party meeting, called by the Prime Minister, as the leader of LJP in Lok Sabha. What makes it more interesting is the speculation on what the dynamic will be. While many still insist that the LJP’s fight with the JD(U) during the recent Bihar Assembly elections was a BJP ploy, the Rajya Sabha seat his father had is set to have a BJP nominee. And with no seats in Bihar Assembly, Chirag might return to a Parliament which treats him differently.

