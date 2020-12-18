Delhi Confidential: Friendly Push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

As the stalemate between the government and farmers, largely from Punjab and Haryana, continues, the government is pushing hard to project “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government’s special relationship with Sikhs”. The Centre had earlier released a 44-page booklet on the topic — in English, Hindi and Punjabi — on November 30 on the occasion of Guru Purab. An extended version of the booklet, now 88 pages long, was again being circulated by members of the party and the government this week. The renewed push comes on the heels of Modi invoking Guru Nanak at the foundation-laying ceremony of the new Parliament building last week, saying “so long as the world exists, dialogue must go on”. Two days ago in Kutch, where he had blamed the Opposition of misleading the farmers, the Prime Minister had met a group of people and was pictured meeting members of the Sikh community there.

In Condolence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent a condolence letter to former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif on his mother’s demise last month. He had met Begum Shamim Akhtar during his sudden Lahore visit in December 2015. Indian diplomats handed it over to Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who is based in Pakistan. Sharif is in London.

Court For All

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is an avid squash player. This week, he laid the foundation stone for six squash courts at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. In his remarks at the inauguration, Jaishankar called for democratisation of the sport, and not treat it as a privilege.

