Delhi Confidential: No Celebrations, Please

Sonia Gandhi

Having extended support to the protesting farmers and Bharat bandh call given by them, the Congress is leaving no stone unturned to utilise the issue to gain some political mileage. Today, the party’s central leadership sent a message to all state units, asking them not to celebrate party chief Sonia Gandhi’s birthday on December 9. In a letter, AICC general secretary in charge of organisation K C Venugopal stated that Sonia has decided not to celebrate her birthday this year in view of the distress caused by the pandemic and the ongoing farmers’ protests. Stressing that Sonia has requested that no celebratory activities should be carried out on her birthday this year, the letter to state Congress presidents, CLP leaders, AICC general secretaries, in charge of states and heads of frontal organisations asks them to avoid “all sorts of celebrations”.

Updating Animal Farm

The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) will upgrade 15 zoos across the country to meet international standards. The 10-year plan, announced by Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar today, includes the twinning of Indian zoos with foreign ones to ensure they reach these standards. The announcement has been a surprising one on the back of tight financial circumstances that the CZA has been facing in the light of the pandemic, resulting in few visitors and a big slump in ticket sales across the country.

Late Statesman

French ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain, remembered former President of the country, Valéry Giscard d’Estaing, who died recently, as “an exceptional statesman” who saw great potential in India-France strategic partnership. Interestingly, d’Estaing was the first French President to visit India as chief guest on Republic Day in 1980.

