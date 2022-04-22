Delhi Confidential: Fraud Alert

April 22, 2022 3:00:40 am
FORMER LOK Sabha MP and Kerala Assembly Speaker M B Rajesh has been calling up friends to warn against a fake WhatsApp account that has been using his name and picture and demanding money. Rajesh himself got a message from the account informing that it is his “new contact number”. Following this, he started started getting calls from ministers and MLAs who got concerned following messages from the fake account. A former state minister and a senior party colleague were among those who also got calls from the “new number” seeking financial assistance. When Rajesh called on the number, a person speaking in Hindi took the call but did not speak much. Police are currently probing the matter after Rajesh registered a complaint. Apparently, many MLAs in Kerala are complaining of similar experiences.
Point To Ponder
SUBMITTING THE report of the parliamentary standing committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change, panel Chairperson Jairam Ramesh took up a pertinent issue with Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu. He said when standing committees consider Bills and discuss certain points or concerns with the concerned ministries, they are often told, “Woh Rules mein ayega (that will come in the Rules)”. Ramesh pointed out that the Rules, being a part of the subordinate legislation, do not come under the jurisdiction of the standing committees. He requested that the system be changed by which “standing committees can study the subordinate legislation of Bills that they have examined”.
